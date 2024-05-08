Sports columnist Gregg Doyel suspended for awkward interaction with Caitlin Clark

Following a very awkward interaction with WNBA star Caitlin Clark, IndyStar sports columnist Gregg Doyel will no longer be covering the Indiana Fever.

Last month, during a news conference, Doyel had what he now calls a “creepy” exchange when he welcomed the Indiana Fever guard by making a heart sign with his hands, something Clark is known for doing after games.

In the now viral video of the interview, Clark responds to Doyel’s gesture, “You like that?” and Doyel replied, “I like that you’re here,” then Clark followed up with an explanation as to why she uses the sign: “Yeah, I do that at my family after every game. It’s pretty cool.” Then Doyel very awkwardly replies, “Start doing it to me, and we’ll get along just fine.”

Following the interaction, Doyel profusely apologized, both in a social media post and in a column for the IndyStar.

“I’m devastated to realize I’m part of the problem. I screwed up Wednesday during my first interaction with No. 1 overall draft pick Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever,” said Doyel. “What happened was the most me thing ever, in one way. I’m sort of known locally, sigh, for having awkward conversations with people before asking brashly conversational questions … I now realize what I said and how I said it was wrong, wrong, wrong. I mean it was just wrong. Caitlin Clark, I’m so sorry.”

IndyStar Spokesperson Lark-Marie Anton told Scripps News that she couldn't "comment on personnel matters or personnel actions," but she did confirm that Doyel wouldn't be covering Clark or her team for the paper.

"Indianapolis Star sports columnist Gregg Doyel will not be covering the Indiana Fever," Anton wrote.