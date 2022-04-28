Teammates to rivals: Huse, Rogers sign letters of intent to Frontier programs

BOZEMAN — Three Bozeman Hawks are officially staying in the Treasure State after putting pen to paper Wednesday signing letters of intent to compete at the next level: Ty Huse (Montana Tech - Men's Basketball), Trent Rogers (Carroll College - Men's Basketball), and Wyatt May (MSU Billings - Cross Country/Track).

“It just felt good to finally kind of finalize it, and having all these people around really made it special for me," Huse smiled.

Ty Huse, a 6-foot-3 guard, played an integral role in taking the Hawks to this year’s State AA championship averaging nearly 16 points per game.

He’s headed to Montana Tech this fall to continue a long lineage of family ties with the Orediggers men’s basketball team.

“It’s really special to me," Huse smiled. "My brother’s there. My dad played there. That’s kind of special to me to be a part of that as well and also just to stay in-state and be close to everybody I know.”

His teammate Trent Rogers is also staying in state after signing with Carroll College, meaning they’ll officially be rivals for the first time ever in their careers competing against one another in the Frontier Conference.

“We’ve been playing since elementary school like back on our travel team the Bozeman Bolts," Huse explained. "We’re going to be enemies on the court but outside that, we’re still the same friends like we always have been.”

“We’re excited," Rogers smiled. "It will be fun. We’ll still stay friends, but when we play each other it will be really fun.”

With both of their new head coaches in attendance — Carroll College's Kurt Paulson and Montana Tech's Adam Hiatt - the celebration was extra special as the two signed their letters of intent.

“I appreciate [Paulson] a lot," Rogers explained. "I feel like I connected with him very well, and the players and the facility. I just like it a lot there.”

“It means a lot to me," Huse stated. "It shows that [Hiatt] cares, and it shows that he wants to be there with me. I appreciate that a lot, especially because he’s going to be my coach for the next four years."]

While Wyatt May is a former teammate of the Huse and Rogers, the 6-foot-4 senior signed with MSU Billings Wednesday for both cross country and track.

“It’s pretty exciting, May beamed. "I’m glad my parents will be able to watch all my races because that’s been a big part of the reason I do this is it’s fun having my parents out. I’m glad they’ll be able to come watch me race.”

In track, May will continue to run the 800, mile, and 3200, but in cross country, he’ll now be running an 8K rather than a 5K.