Tiger Woods misses cut at British Open as he receives emotional sendoff

One of the world's greatest golfers may have played his last time at St. Andrews as a professional.

Tiger Woods missed the cut at the British Open on Friday.

As he made his way across the Swilcan Bridge, he took off his hat and waved it in the air as the crowd cheer roared, the Associated Press reported.

The Swilcan Bridge is probably one of the most iconic objects in the world of golf.

The AP pointed out that legendary golfers, who know this is the last stop in their professional career, have stopped on the bridge to pose.

But did Woods? No.

The 46-year-old kept walking, telling reporters during a press conference that he realized while walking across that bridge that "the next time it comes around here, I might not be around,” the news outlet reported.

Woods has put his body through a lot.

He's undergone multiple surgeries on both of his legs and his back, the AP reported.

But St. Andrews means something to Woods, professionally, having won the Open, his first, in 2000.

The AP reported that Woods said this wouldn’t be his last time at St. Andrew's, even mentioning 2030.

But only time will tell.