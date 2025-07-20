Trump urges Cleveland Guardians and Washington Commanders to restore old names

President Donald Trump urged the Cleveland Guardians to revert to their former name, the Cleveland Indians. He also wanted to restore the Washington Commanders' name to the Washington Redskins, in a Truth Social post on Sunday morning.

"The Washington “Whatever’s” should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team. There is a big clamoring for this. Likewise, the Cleveland Indians, one of the six original baseball teams, with a storied past," Trump's post read.

In his post, he said the U.S.'s Native American population, "in massive numbers, want this to happen."

"Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them. Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense," Trump said in his post.

He ended the post by urging both teams' owners to "get it done."

Cleveland's MLB team became the Guardians at the end of its 2021 season after being known as the Cleveland Indians for more than 100 years.

Cleveland Indians changing name to Guardians

The Guardians was the fifth name in franchise history, joining the Blues (1901), Bronchos (1902) and Naps (1903-1914) before becoming the Indians in 1915.

The Cleveland Guardians said it will not comment further on Trump's post.

Washington's NFL team dropped its Redskins moniker in 2020, and for two years was known as the Washington Football Team. The team was rebranded as the Commanders in 2022.

This article was written by Maya Morita for the Scripps News Group in Cleveland.