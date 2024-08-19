WNBA and Delta enter multiyear partnership to provide charter flights to all teams

The WNBA and Delta Airlines have entered a multiyear partnership that will continue the league’s charter flight program after a successful first year.

After years of lobbying, the league partnered with Delta for its first charter flight program for the 2024 season and 2025 season, committing about $50 million from the commission to do so.

Now, the charter flight program will carry all 12 of the league’s teams throughout the regular season and playoffs in a multiyear agreement, according to the announcement.

RELATED STORY | WNBA launches new docuseries highlighting 4 of the league's newest rising stars

Delta will be known as the Official Airline Partner of the WNBA.

Many athletes had expressed concerns for years over the safety of using commercial flights to travel, including needing bodyguards, dealing with long security lines at airports and cramped legroom for players with an average height of 6 feet.

The NBA started its charter flight program in 1997.

RELATED STORY | WNBA sets attendance and viewership records to begin 2024 season

“We’re proud to partner with the WNBA, where every game is a testament to our shared values of teamwork and perseverance,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian in a statement. “We look forward to serving these incredible athletes on their journeys and furthering Delta’s support of women’s athletics.”

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said she is “eager to bring the WNBA to new heights” with the extended partnership.

ION showcases marquee games from the WNBA's 14-week schedule, available to TV and streaming viewers nationwide through Sept. 13.

Click here to view the full upcoming schedule for WNBA on ION.

Scripps News' parent company, E.W. Scripps, also owns ION.