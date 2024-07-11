Watch Now
WNBA player will appear on cover of popular NBA 2K game for first time ever

Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson will grace the cover of two editions of NBA 2K25.
Posted at 11:44 AM, Jul 11, 2024

For the first time ever, a WNBA star will grace the cover of the popular NBA 2K game.

On Wednesday, 2K announced that two-time WNBA MVP and six-time WNBA All-Star Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson will be featured as one of two athletes on the NBA 2K25 All-Star Edition. She will also star on the cover of the GameStop exclusive WNBA Edition.

This comes at a time when women’s basketball is seeing record numbers in viewership and attendance.

“Being featured on the NBA 2K25 cover is a big moment for me and a testament to the ever-growing fandom of the WNBA,” Wilson said in a press release. “Seeing more and more WNBA athletes scanned into NBA 2K25 to best capture the style and confidence of the league has been empowering, and I can't wait for fans to experience it in-game.”

Wilson will appear on the game’s All-Star Edition alongside five-time NBA All-Star Boston Celtics Forward Jayson Tatum. Tatum is also the cover star for the NBA 2K25 Standard Edition.

Both Wilson and Tatum are reigning champions in their respective leagues.

“It’s an honor to be named a cover athlete for NBA 2K25,” Tatum said in a press release. “I’ve been playing NBA 2K since I was a kid and it’s been a dream to one day be on the cover. Even after coming off an NBA Championship, it’s humbling to see this come to life.”

A total of four editions of the game will be released in September.

A Hall-of-Fame Edition of the game featuring cover star Vince Carter will also be available for a limited time. Carter is a 2024 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee, eight-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA Team.

NBA 2K25 will be available Sept. 6 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

The Hall of Fame Edition is only available through Sept. 8.

