World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler detained by police outside PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler, who is ranked No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, was detained by police Friday morning outside the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Kentucky. ESPN was first to report of Scheffler's detainment and aired video of him being placed in the back of a police vehicle on Friday morning's "SportsCenter."

Scheffler was set to tee off at 8:48 a.m. Friday, but the PGA Championship was being delayed "due to an accident near the course." ESPN reported that Scheffler attempted to drive around traffic to enter Valhalla and was told by police to stop. ESPN added that he was then pulled out of the vehicle and handcuffed.

An officer in the video can be heard telling a reporter, "Right now, he's going to jail and there ain't nothing you can do about it."

It is unclear if Scheffler faces any charges.

The 27-year-old tied for 12th place Thursday after shooting a four-under-par in the first round at the PGA Championship. The tournament is one of golf's four majors.

He won the Masters in April, golf's first major of the year.