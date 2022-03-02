Starbucks’ Spring Menu Is Out And There’s A New Shaken Espresso

Starbucks is giving us a look at some of its upcoming new drinks, services and products being debuted for spring.

First, there’s a new drink on the Starbucks’ permanent menu: the Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. The new drink went on the menu March 1, so you don’t need to wait to give it a try.

The new style of shaken espresso “is made with Starbucks Blonde espresso and notes of caramelized vanilla, shaken together with ice and topped with oat milk for an invigorating cold beverage to boost your day for under 200 calories,” according to the product description Starbucks sent to Simplemost.

New Starbucks Whole-Bean Coffees

If you’re looking for coffees you can make at home, Starbucks also has a few new additions in that space for you to consider as the weather warms up. The company has added two whole-bean coffee flavors to its offerings, including:

Starbucks Reserve Brazil Fazenda Catanduva: (a brand-new variety described as a “smooth, sweet coffee with flavors of hazelnut, graham cracker and chocolate fudge”)

Starbucks Reserve Papua New Guinea Moanti: (a returning coffee that has cocoa nibs and thyme as its primary flavor profile)

New Starbucks Ground Coffees

If you’re looking for ground coffee, the Starbucks spring lineup has something for you, too.

Starting April 19, the Starbucks Anniversary Blend returns with its bold blend of smoked cedar, allspice, fresh herbs and black truffle. The Starbucks Odyssey Blend is also returning to stores, with beans sourced from West Java, Rwanda and Peru. This blend features “notes of tangerine zest and sweet marzipan with a chocolatey body and wild-honey finish.”

Other new limited-time coffee blends you may see at stores this season include Starbucks Honey & Madagascar Vanilla, which is described by the brand as a “vibrant springtime coffee” and Starbucks Spring Day Blend, which has notes of dusted cocoa and dried fruit.

If you’re trying to boost your energy but aren’t much of a coffee drinker, the company is also rolling out some new canned energy drinks. Starbucks Baya Energy in Mango Guava and Raspberry Lime, will hit select Starbucks stores this spring, after making their debut in grocery stores around the country in March.

A New Way To Order And A Big Giveaway

How many times have you craved a Starbucks drink while flying but just didn’t want to wait in the long line after reaching your destination? Starbucks Rewards members will now have the option to order ahead and pay using the Starbucks app at most locations in major U.S. airports.

Another bit of exciting news from the coffee giant is that Starbucks Rewards members will have a chance to win prizes with the new Prize & Delight game starting March 7. More than 2 million prizes are up for grabs including gift cards, bonus rewards stars and the grand prize of one year of free Starbucks drinks.

Visit the official Starbucks Prize & Delight website for more information on the giveaways.

