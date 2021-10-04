Watch

State AA golf: Billings West girls, Bozeman Gallatin boys win titles

West sophomore Bella Johnson and Gallatin senior Jordan Verge won individual championships.
After a dominant season, Bella Johnson is officially a state champion.

The Billings West sophomore shot a 77 on the second day of the State AA golf tournament to finish with a 148 and an individual title at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club in Bozeman. Butte's Kodie Hoagland finished second, shooting 155 for the tournament.

The West girls also won the team championship, followed by Billings Senior and Bozeman High, who finished second and third, respectively.

“It feels amazing," Johnson said. "Teamwise, I’m a lot more excited as a team that we won than individually because as a team we’ve worked really hard to get where we are and have an undefeated season.”

Jordan Verge out-dueled his twin brother Justus to win an individual title and cap off an equally dominant season for the brothers. Their performances helped lead the Gallatin boys to a team championship. Jordan Verge shot a 66 in the second round for a 137 total, finishing 7-under on the tournament. Justus followed at 141, while Jack Prigge of Butte finished third.

“To end it that way was - it can’t get any better than that for sure," Jordan Verge said. "To win it for myself and for the team to win, it’s just amazing.”

“Honestly, the way he played - I am perfectly fine coming runner up," Justus Verge said. "I’m a competitor, so I always strive for first, but I’m super proud for Jordan. He’s played great golf, so he definitely deserved to win, which was good to see him pull it off.”

The full results can be found below.

Girls Team Scores

PositionTeamParR1R2Total
1West+81320341661
2Senior+126358348706
3Bozeman+130357353710
4Gallatin+132355357712
5Capital+183387376763
6Glacier+207393394787
7Belgrade+291442429871
8Flathead+298445433878
9Butte+315457438895
10Sentinel+323454449903

Girls Individual

PositionPlayerParR1R2Total
1Bella Johnson West+37177148
2Kodie Hoagland Butte+108273155
T3Kenzie Walsh Senior+218581166
T3Hayden Trost West+218482166
T5Elly Atkins Bozeman+248287169
T5Kadence Fischer West+248287169
T5Chloe Tanner Glacier+248287169
T8Lauren Mayala Senior+258486170
T8Addiley Lloyd Gallatin+258684170
T10Ella Torsleff Gallatin+278587172
T10Jillian Wynne Flathead+278785172
T12Stella Claridge Glacier+298589174
T12Becca Washington Senior+299084174
14Sara Priebe Bozeman+329186177
15Annika Brocklebank West+338395178
16Olivia Yochim Bozeman+349188179
T17Megan Voegele West+368596181
T17Sarah Halferty Helena+369289181
T17Zoie Ceartin Gallatin+368992181
20Averi Bertram Bozeman+419492186
T21Olivia McGreevey Capital+429691187
T21Ava Couture Bozeman+429394187
T21Megan Swanson Capital+4210087187
24Paige O'Mara Capital+439296188
25Addison Bleile Gallatin+449594189
26Morgan Kobold Senior+519997196
27Alex Miller Skyview+529899197
28Avery Fawcett Senior+539999198
29Landrie Anderson Sentinel+5597103200
30Bella Anderson Belgrade+5696105201
31Bre Williams Skyview+6010798205
32Kenna Sandler Glacier+6111096206
33Ashlee Owens Big Sky+6210998207
34Jordan Whitaker Belgrade+6311494208
35Hanna Boyd GFH+6411495209
T36Madeline Heaney Big Sky+65105105210
T36Makayla Bury Capital+65108102210
T36Olivia Martello CMR+65106104210
39Paige Springer Capital+6999115214
T40McKinlie Murer Flathead+71106110216
T40Anna Stensrud Hellgate+71112104216
42Karis Lincoln Sentinel+78114109223
T43Dylann Bartoletti Butte+79116108224
T43Riley McMahon Belgrade+79117107224
T45Tristan Zaremski CMR+81109117226
T45Sophie Dykhuizen Flathead+81115111226
47Alta Murray Sentinel+88115118233
48Keaton Normandy Helena+91121115236
T49Sophie LeDuc Glacier+93116122238
T49Brynn Butler Belgrade+93115123238
51Bella Kory Hellgate+94114125239
52Taylor Sullivan Butte+98118125243
53Wrigley Loucks Gallatin+99120124244
54Leila Mamangun Belgrade+101118128246
55Averie South Sentinel+102128119247
56Colette Daniels Glacier+104123126249
57Becca Vosen Flathead+121137129266
58Ladahlia Hook Flathead+127145127272
59Kendyllen Lean Butte+128141132273

Boys Team Scores

PositionTeamParR1R2Total
1Gallatin+5294287581
2Glacier+30302304606
3Capital+39311304615
4Sentinel+47314309623
5Senior+56325307632
6Skyview+90327339666
7West+101343334677
8Bozeman+105337344681
9Big Sky+110339347686
10Flathead+142361357718

Girls Individual

PositionPlayerParR1R2Total
1Jordan Verge Gallatin-77166137
2Justus Verge Gallatin-37170141
3Jack Prigge ButteE7272144
T4Joe McGreevey Capital+27274146
T4Will Salonen Glacier+27472146
6Tyler Avery Glacier+57673149
T7Ramey Lloyd Gallatin+67575150
T7Dutch Teders Capital+67575150
T7Tye Boone Skyview+67773150
T10Hayden Ellis Big Sky+87379152
T10Kade McDonough Sentinel+87577152
T12Eli Groshelle CMR+97677153
T12Gavin Klein Gallatin+97776153
T14Joe Opitz Sentinel+118075155
T14Stevie Voigt Gallatin+117976155
T16Reece Mayala Senior+127779156
T16Trey Mattson Hellgate+127779156
T16Cade Wagner Senior+128175156
T16Siam Wilailuck Senior+128670156
T20Trey Engellant Glacier+137582157
T20Sam Engellant Glacier+137780157
22Willis Philliber Hellgate+148276158
T23Logan Connolly Skyview+157881159
T23Treyden Haber West+158376159
T25Clay Godwin Sentinel+168080160
T25Colin McCarthy Sentinel+167981160
27Keaton Cassidy Glacier+188379162
T28Cale Hines Capital+197786163
T28Carson Bay Sentinel+198677163
30Logan Lynch Bozeman+208579164
31Tyler Brunner Senior+218283165
T32Kaleb Engel CMR+238384167
T32Kyler Meredith Capital+238780167
T34Nate Pailthorpe Bozeman+248088168
T34Drew Lowry Flathead+248187168
T34Dylan Dobbins Capital+249375168
T37Brenner Booth Butte+258683169
T37Croix Flohr West+258485169
39Spencer Wilkinson Bozeman+268288170
T40Jackson Eckley Senior+298588173
T40Kaden Yaeger Big Sky+298885173
T40Palmer Coleman West+298786173
43Carson Suchecki Big Sky+318887175
44Connor Droogsma Skyview+328591176
T45 Tyler Williams Flathead+348692178
T45Jacob Maroney Belgrade+349286178
47Anthony Madison Belgrade+359386179
T48Mitchell Fogelsong West+368991180
T48Josh Sears West+369387180
T50Eli Stenberg Skyview+378794181
T50Dylan Couture Bozeman+379091181
52David Bickerstaff Bozeman+419689185
53Joston Cripe Flathead+4210680186
54 Joey Seliskar Helena+449197188
55 Jaxon Hinshaw Belgrade+459495189
T56 Jake Paugh Big Sky +4790101191
T56Brennan Labbe Hellgate+479398191
T56Ridge Wohler Skyview+479695191
T59Kadin Gall Flathead+509698194
T59Caden Bateman Big Sky+509896194
61Korbin Hawley Flathead+529898196
