State AA golf: Billings West girls, Bozeman Gallatin boys win titles

After a dominant season, Bella Johnson is officially a state champion.

The Billings West sophomore shot a 77 on the second day of the State AA golf tournament to finish with a 148 and an individual title at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club in Bozeman. Butte's Kodie Hoagland finished second, shooting 155 for the tournament.

The West girls also won the team championship, followed by Billings Senior and Bozeman High, who finished second and third, respectively.

“It feels amazing," Johnson said. "Teamwise, I’m a lot more excited as a team that we won than individually because as a team we’ve worked really hard to get where we are and have an undefeated season.”

Jordan Verge out-dueled his twin brother Justus to win an individual title and cap off an equally dominant season for the brothers. Their performances helped lead the Gallatin boys to a team championship. Jordan Verge shot a 66 in the second round for a 137 total, finishing 7-under on the tournament. Justus followed at 141, while Jack Prigge of Butte finished third.

“To end it that way was - it can’t get any better than that for sure," Jordan Verge said. "To win it for myself and for the team to win, it’s just amazing.”

“Honestly, the way he played - I am perfectly fine coming runner up," Justus Verge said. "I’m a competitor, so I always strive for first, but I’m super proud for Jordan. He’s played great golf, so he definitely deserved to win, which was good to see him pull it off.”

The full results can be found below.

Girls Team Scores

Position Team Par R1 R2 Total 1 West +81 320 341 661 2 Senior +126 358 348 706 3 Bozeman +130 357 353 710 4 Gallatin +132 355 357 712 5 Capital +183 387 376 763 6 Glacier +207 393 394 787 7 Belgrade +291 442 429 871 8 Flathead +298 445 433 878 9 Butte +315 457 438 895 10 Sentinel +323 454 449 903

Girls Individual

Position Player Par R1 R2 Total 1 Bella Johnson West +3 71 77 148 2 Kodie Hoagland Butte +10 82 73 155 T3 Kenzie Walsh Senior +21 85 81 166 T3 Hayden Trost West +21 84 82 166 T5 Elly Atkins Bozeman +24 82 87 169 T5 Kadence Fischer West +24 82 87 169 T5 Chloe Tanner Glacier +24 82 87 169 T8 Lauren Mayala Senior +25 84 86 170 T8 Addiley Lloyd Gallatin +25 86 84 170 T10 Ella Torsleff Gallatin +27 85 87 172 T10 Jillian Wynne Flathead +27 87 85 172 T12 Stella Claridge Glacier +29 85 89 174 T12 Becca Washington Senior +29 90 84 174 14 Sara Priebe Bozeman +32 91 86 177 15 Annika Brocklebank West +33 83 95 178 16 Olivia Yochim Bozeman +34 91 88 179 T17 Megan Voegele West +36 85 96 181 T17 Sarah Halferty Helena +36 92 89 181 T17 Zoie Ceartin Gallatin +36 89 92 181 20 Averi Bertram Bozeman +41 94 92 186 T21 Olivia McGreevey Capital +42 96 91 187 T21 Ava Couture Bozeman +42 93 94 187 T21 Megan Swanson Capital +42 100 87 187 24 Paige O'Mara Capital +43 92 96 188 25 Addison Bleile Gallatin +44 95 94 189 26 Morgan Kobold Senior +51 99 97 196 27 Alex Miller Skyview +52 98 99 197 28 Avery Fawcett Senior +53 99 99 198 29 Landrie Anderson Sentinel +55 97 103 200 30 Bella Anderson Belgrade +56 96 105 201 31 Bre Williams Skyview +60 107 98 205 32 Kenna Sandler Glacier +61 110 96 206 33 Ashlee Owens Big Sky +62 109 98 207 34 Jordan Whitaker Belgrade +63 114 94 208 35 Hanna Boyd GFH +64 114 95 209 T36 Madeline Heaney Big Sky +65 105 105 210 T36 Makayla Bury Capital +65 108 102 210 T36 Olivia Martello CMR +65 106 104 210 39 Paige Springer Capital +69 99 115 214 T40 McKinlie Murer Flathead +71 106 110 216 T40 Anna Stensrud Hellgate +71 112 104 216 42 Karis Lincoln Sentinel +78 114 109 223 T43 Dylann Bartoletti Butte +79 116 108 224 T43 Riley McMahon Belgrade +79 117 107 224 T45 Tristan Zaremski CMR +81 109 117 226 T45 Sophie Dykhuizen Flathead +81 115 111 226 47 Alta Murray Sentinel +88 115 118 233 48 Keaton Normandy Helena +91 121 115 236 T49 Sophie LeDuc Glacier +93 116 122 238 T49 Brynn Butler Belgrade +93 115 123 238 51 Bella Kory Hellgate +94 114 125 239 52 Taylor Sullivan Butte +98 118 125 243 53 Wrigley Loucks Gallatin +99 120 124 244 54 Leila Mamangun Belgrade +101 118 128 246 55 Averie South Sentinel +102 128 119 247 56 Colette Daniels Glacier +104 123 126 249 57 Becca Vosen Flathead +121 137 129 266 58 Ladahlia Hook Flathead +127 145 127 272 59 Kendyllen Lean Butte +128 141 132 273

Boys Team Scores

Position Team Par R1 R2 Total 1 Gallatin +5 294 287 581 2 Glacier +30 302 304 606 3 Capital +39 311 304 615 4 Sentinel +47 314 309 623 5 Senior +56 325 307 632 6 Skyview +90 327 339 666 7 West +101 343 334 677 8 Bozeman +105 337 344 681 9 Big Sky +110 339 347 686 10 Flathead +142 361 357 718

