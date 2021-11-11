State AA volleyball: Billings Senior stuns Missoula Sentinel, to meet Billings West in quarters

(Editor's note: this article will be updated)

Billings Senior 3, Missoula Sentinel 2

Billings Senior finished fourth at the Eastern AA divisional tournament, but the Broncs are moving on to the quarterfinals of the State AA tournament.

Senior outlasted Western AA champion Missoula Sentinel for a five-set victory, 25-17, 20-25, 25-15, 21-25, 22-20, in the opening round of the State AA voleyball tournament inside Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Thursday morning.

Freshman Leela Ormsby had seven stuff blocks to lead Senior and had 13 kills, second to Izzy Ping's 14. Sentinel was led by Quincy Frohlich's 18 kills.

Senior will now face Billings West in Thursday night's quarterfinal at 6 p.m.

Billings West 3, Kalispell Glacier 1

Billings West is into the quarterfinals, as the Golden Bears defeated Kalispell Glacier in four sets, 25-14, 21-25, 25-7, 25-18, to set up a meeting with rival Billings Senior on Thursday evening.

West won the opening set before dropping the second but rallied to win the final two sets and put the Wolfpack away.

Sophomore Sydney Pierce had 19 kills to lead all players, while Addie Allen totaled 37 of West's 45 assists.

West and Senior will battle for a berth in Friday's undefeated semifinal at 6 p.m. on Thursday night.