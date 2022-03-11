State C boys: Manhattan Christian and Froid-Medicine Lake to meet for title

(Editor's note: this article will be updated with highlights)

(1W) Manhattan Christian 67, (1S) Broadus 23

GREAT FALLS — Manhattan Christian is the first piece of the championship puzzle after advancing to the State C boys championship with a dominant 67-23 win over Broadus in the semifinals.

The Eagles took control early with an 11-0 run to start the game before the Hawks made a basket.

Broadus was stifled by Manhattan Christian’s defense, which recorded 15 steals, and held the Hawks to just eight total field goals for the contest.

A balanced scoring attack led the Eagles, with Mason Venema leading the way with 13 points off the bench. One night after scoring 23 points in the first round, Seth Amunrud scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds. Logan Leep scored 11 points. Ethan Venema and Willem Kim each added eight points.

As a team, Manhattan Christian outrebounded Broadus 42-19. Dillon Gee scored 13 points to lead the Hawks.

Undefeated Manhattan Christian will play for the State C championship on Saturday night at 6 p.m., against either Froid-Medicine Lake or Roy-Winifred.

(1E) Froid-Medicine Lake 46, (1N) Roy-Winifred 35

Undefeated Froid Medicine Lake overpowered Roy-Winifred 46-35 in the State C semifinals, to secure a berth in Saturday’s championship against Manhattan Christian.

The RedHawks set the tone in the opening moments of the game, when their full court press forced the Outlaws into two 10-second violations in the first two minutes of the game. Froid-Medicine Lake led 13-4 after the first quarter, and 23-12 at halftime.

Roy-Winifred mounted a mini comeback in the third quarter, twice cutting the lead to five points thanks to the post play of Blake Donsbach off the bench. But for every Outlaw run, the RedHawks had an answer, reeling off a 10-3 run that put the up 35-23 after the third quarter.

Brent Stentoft led the RedHawks in scoring with 12 points, including 6-of-8 from the free throw line. Javonne Nesbit had another complete line with 11 point, eight rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals. Tyler Wivhilm added 10 points in the win.

Donsbach led Roy-Winifred with 11 points.

Froid-Medicine Lake will move on to face Manhattan Christian in the State C championship on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The RedHawks have a chance to pull off the rare football and basketball championship double, after claiming a 6-Man football title in November.

OTHER THURSDAY GAMES

Belt 51, Fairview 49, loser-out

Melstone 50, Shields Valley 29, loser-out

