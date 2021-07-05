Butte's Freedom Fest Weekend Wrap up

Freedom Fest weekend finished with a bang.

On Friday, The Letter B and the Red Elvises played for community members for a free block party outside collective elevation.

The fireworks show lit up the night sky Saturday and throughout Butte, residents continued to make their own show at home.

On Sunday, the Fourth of July parade saw many people dressed up watching as the floats and performers passed through.

Ben Cannon and his family enjoyed the show, dressed in red, white, and blue to celebrate the fourth of July."

"Well, we like to get dressed up and have fun and so you can see our whole family we all got dressed up.

Cannon said that he enjoyed the festivities held throughout the weekend and listed which ones were his favorite.

"My favorite part is probably the fireworks show on the third followed very closely by the parade."

The floats in the parade feature many community organizations, clubs, and businesses

KXLF was there with our own float to celebrate alongside covering the event.

Enthusiastically watching the floats were sister Emily and Allison Laurandeau.

The two were matching in their own festive red, white and blue outfits.

Emily said her favorite part of the weekend was the parade.

"I like it all. . . because it’s fun and I like the fourth of July parade." said Emily.

Allison agreed with her sister as she waved pom poms.

"I love the parade because all of it is my favorite." said Allison.

