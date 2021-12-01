Structures destroyed, evacuations ordered due to fire in Gibson Flats area

GREAT FALLS — A wildland fire is burning in the area of Gibson Flats in the southeast area of Great Falls; Great Falls Fire Rescue has confirmed that "multiple houses and structures have been affected," and the fire is also burning wood piles and other materials.

The Cascade County Sheriff's Office said at 6 a.m. that to the best of their knowledge, no loss of life or serious injury has occurred thus far, but several structures have been destroyed.

The first 911 call came in at 2:41 a.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The City and County have opened the Emergency Operations Center and the American Red Cross and Salvation Army has been notified.

GFFR asks that people stay away from the Gibson Flats area and the intersection of 33rd Avenue South and 26th Street.

Anyone who is displaced due to the fire can go to Great Falls Central Catholic High School for shelter.

Numerous evacuations have been ordered and other pre-evacuation orders have been given.

Anyone who has been displaced by the fire and/or is need of shelter, food, etc. due to the fire should contact the Salvation Army at 453-0391.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. We will update you as we get more information.

Power outages reported in Gibson Flats area

More than 70 firefighters from several agencies have responded to the fire; we will provide a list once we get more details.