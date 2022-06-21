10 Stylish Fanny Packs To Keep You Hands-Free When You’re On The Go

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Whether you call them belt bags, waist packs or fanny packs, these bags are fantastic for letting you carry things hands-free. They’re comfortable and convenient for holding everything you need while you go to music festivals, the beach, traveling or simply shopping. You can often wear them in several ways, including around your waist or over one shoulder. Better still, there are many stylish fanny packs to choose from.

Selecting Stylish Fanny Packs

Perhaps the most important factor to consider when shopping for fanny packs is what you want to carry. If you know this, you can look for a bag with the right shape and enough room for those items, such as your phone, wallet and keys.

The type of fabric might be important, too. For instance, if you plan to wear it while being active outdoors, you’ll likely want a pack that’s easy to clean and resistant to weather. Versatility may also matter if you want to be able to sling it over your shoulder or remove the strap.

Along with those considerations, you’ll want to make sure the straps and fastener are sturdy, strong, and, easy to operate — and that they will be comfortable and stay in place when adjusted to fit your waist.

To help you find the perfect fanny pack, we’ve browsed Amazon to find the most highly-rated, fashionable choices with a variety of features.

More than 18,900 customers have rated this fanny pack, which has 4.5 out of 5 possible stars. Reviewers say it is well-made, water-resistant and modern.

“I was very impressed with the quality of craftsmanship and materials used. The buckle and strap both feel very sturdy. The zippers and Velcro are very sturdy and you don’t have to fight with the zippers. Also, I am a bit surprised at how much you can carry, if you choose,” one reviewer wrote.

This fanny pack has four pockets, including three front pockets and a hidden back anti-theft pocket. It currently comes in 17 patterns and colors such as rose red, sapphire blue and flaxen. Usually priced at about $20, it is now available for $14.99-$16.99.

With four zippered pockets in varied sizes, this bag features a hidden back pocket large enough for a phone and an inner pocket perfect for cash. These stylish fanny packs have more than 3,300 ratings and 4.6 out of 5 stars. Customers say that the bags are well made with a slim profile but plenty of room to hold necessities. At $13.98, the Entchin fanny pack comes in more than a dozen styles including florals, graffiti and solid colors.

Multiple reviews of this bag say that it is very cute and functional. This fanny pack is compact and convenient, with a single zippered pocket. You can wear it around your waist or over your shoulder. With more than 40 color choices, it is easy to find something to complement any outfit. These fanny packs have more than 4,300 ratings, with 85% of customers giving them 5 stars. Although prices vary by color and size, many designs are about $32.

These nylon bags are water-resistant, making them fashionable and functional. They have a roomy main pocket, an extra front pocket and two theft-proof hidden pockets as well as a special earphone hole.

“Great pattern, seems pretty waterproof and stayed dry during rain for me,” wrote one reviewer. “Belt adjusts from very small to very large to fit anyone. Great for outdoor events & day trips!”

You can choose from one of 15 colors at $12.99 each.

This versatile zippered bag can be carried as a crossbody bag or a waist pouch. You can even remove the strap and carry it inside of a larger tote. Made from water-repellent treated, rugged fabric, it has a zippered main compartment with two additional pockets inside. A snap closure covers the zipper for added protection. Available in black, wine or Carhartt brown, this fanny pack can be yours for $24.99; the brown is on sale for 10% off right now.

With durable nylon on the outside and soft fabric on the inside, this fanny pack protects your essential items. It has a strap that adjusts to up to 54 inches (including the bag), so you can wear it as a crossbody bag, fanny pack or chest bag. These stylish fanny packs have 4.6 out of 5 stars with more than 4,800 ratings. Reviewers call it cute and of good quality, saying that it holds more than they expected. Choose from around 18 colors at $22.99 each.

This fanny pack is available in two sizes. You can wear it in front of your waist, on your hip, across your chest or over your shoulder. It has a large primary compartment, two inner pockets and a headphone hole. With nearly 5,000 ratings and 4.4 stars, customers like the minimalist style and quality of this bag.

“It has a surprisingly large storage capacity while maintaining its sleek design,” one reviewer wrote.

“Well-made and some nice features,” wrote another. “Better than I had expected.”

You can now get this bag in 15 colors, starting at $10.97.

With more than 6,200 ratings and 4.5 out of 5 stars, this is a popular fanny pack on Amazon. It has six zippered pockets including two hidden ones, plus a tethered key clip and a headphone hole. Although it’s compact, it’s large enough to hold a small water bottle or umbrella. An extension strap allows the perfect fit for anyone. This fanny pack comes in four colors and is currently discounted to $19.99.

Customers who purchased this waist bag say it is ideal for everyday use.

“This holds my ID, debit/credit cards, cash, glasses case, AirPods Pro case, car keys, germ-x bottle, pen, napkins, 8.5×11 paper folded into 4ths, and a lanyard,” wrote one reviewer. “All while nesting comfortably on my side and under my shirt.”

It has a slim appearance but a large capacity, with four zippered pockets. This fanny pack is water-resistant and sweatproof and breathable for extra comfort. Choose between several patterns and colors at $14.99 each.

These stylish fanny packs look more like regular handbags with their wide, square design. They have four large-capacity compartments, an adjustable belt, a strong buckle and a breathable mesh pad for added comfort, sweat resistance and shock absorption.

“Very classy,” wrote a reviewer, who also called it convenient. “I wear it every day.”

With five fashionable colors to choose from right now, you can get this fanny pack for $19.98, but some colors have a 5-6% coupon available to apply.

Happy shopping!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.