Support pours in for Shelby family devastated after deadly crash

SHELBY — It’s been just over a week since the Flesch family of Shelby suffered a devastating loss; Nanna Flesch - a realtor, a wife, and mother of three - died in a crash in Nebraska.

Support pours in for Shelby family devastated by deadly crash

Nanna was in Nebraska with her kids when they were in a collision east of Harrison on March 25. The eastbound vehicle was driven by Nanna; she was 42 years old. The driver of the other vehicle, 67-year old Ruth Smathers of Wyoming, also died.

Flesch’s three children - Preslee, Jagger, and Lennon - sustained serious injuries. The latest update from the family says the kids are all doing well and are recovering at home with their father Jeff.

A GoFundMe was started by family friends and they’ve seen an immense amount of support, raising more than $48,000 for the family.

Jeff said of the outpouring of support: “I certainly didn’t expect it to explode like it did.”

Tyler Flynn and his mother helped create the fundraiser and said the community is doing what they can.

Flesch Family

Tyler was hired to work and live on the ranch and is grateful for what the Flesch family has done for him.

“I couldn't have asked for a better family to get me going the cattle industry. It sure didn't seem like I was far from home, because they treated me that way,” Flynn said over the phone.

He noted, “The Shelby community has sure been great. Neighbors are helping and friends are feeding cows and finishing calving for Jeff since he’s been gone.”

Flesch worked as a realtor for Corder & Associates; the agency posted on Facebook: "Her hard-work ethic, trust and loyalty to everyone she knew was her key to success. Her focus always remained with her family. Everything she did was for them and they were the center of her world. We are all beyond blessed to have been a part of her life and family."

The community is continuing to organize fundraisers, auctions, and more ways to help the family in the future.

Click here if you would like to donate; click here for the Facebook support page.



TRENDING ARTICLES

