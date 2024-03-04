Supreme Court sides with Trump; rules he can appear on Colorado ballot

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that Colorado cannot ban former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state's primary ballot as the leading Republican candidate closes in on securing the GOP presidential nomination. All nine justices voted in favor of allowing Trump to remain on the ballot, concluding that individual states should not be responsible for dictating who can and can't appear on a national election ballot.

The ruling comes after lawyers for the former president appealed a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that claimed Trump should be barred from the state's primary ballot over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Colorado was the first state to cite a Civil War-era Constitutional clause that prohibits anyone who has "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" from holding federal or state office.

SEE MORE: Report: Judge removes Trump from Illinois' primary ballot

The provision is nestled at the end of the 14th Amendment and has only been used a couple of times throughout history, but has gained renewed attention following the Capitol insurrection. Trump has also been barred from appearing on primary ballots in Illinois and Maine.

It's worth noting that Trump has been accused of engaging in an insurrection but has never been indicted. The Supreme Court's ruling — coming a day before Super Tuesday — means Trump can appear on primary election ballots despite efforts to have him removed.

The current front-runner for the Republican presidential nominee celebrated the ruling on his social media platform, calling it a "BIG WIN FOR AMERICA!!!"

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com