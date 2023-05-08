Suspect arrested nearly 24 hours after fatal shooting on Dallas train

A person was arrested Monday in connection with a deadly shooting on a train in Dallas, authorities said.

A spokesperson for Dallas Area Rapid Transit told NBC News that the person was taken into custody and charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities said the shooting stemmed from an argument on a Green Line train Sunday afternoon.

One person was killed and two others were injured in the incident.

The suspect reportedly fled from the scene, prompting a manhunt that lasted nearly 24 hours. ABC News reports that authorities have recovered the weapon in the shooting.

The suspect's name has not been released.

The Dallas area was already on edge at the time of the shooting.

A day earlier,eight people were killed and seven others were injured in a shooting at an outdoor outlet mall in Allen, about 30 miles from the train station.

Most of the victims killed on Saturday were identified. They include men, women and children as young as 3 years old.

Police are still investigating a motive in the shooting at the outlet mall. Police are reportedly looking into whether the shooter held white supremacy beliefs.

