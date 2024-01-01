Taylor Swift breaks record previously held by Elvis Presley

Taylor Swift is starting 2024 the same way she finished off 2023. Her album "1989 (Taylor's Version)" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for the fifth consecutive week.

Her albums have now accounted for 68 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Swift now holds the record for solo artist with the most weeks at No. 1. The record was previously held by Elvis Presley.

He had 10 albums reach No. 1 from 1956-2022, and Swift has had 13 albums reach that top spot.

Fearless was Swift's first album to reach No. 1. It debuted in 2008 and remained at No. 1 for 11 weeks.

Swift now only trails the Beatles, who had 132 weeks at No. 1.

As a fixture in media for more than a decade, Swift may have had her best year yet in 2023. Her Eras international tour became the highest-grossing tour of all time, according to Pollstar. It passed the $1 billion mark just nine months after kicking off in the U.S., Mexico and South America in March.

The tour was turned into a film, which AMC said surpassed $250 million in ticket sales.

To cap off 2023, Swift was named Time's Person of the Year. She was also enjoying a whirlwind romance with NFL star Travis Kelce.

