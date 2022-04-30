Watch

Teen dies in Glacier County crash

MTN News
Posted at 11:38 AM, Apr 30, 2022
GREAT FALLS — A 17-year old girl from Browning died in a one-vehicle crash in Glacier County on Friday, April 29, 2022.

The crash happened at about 5:40 a.m. along 3 C Bar Road near Sharp Trail north of Browning.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the teen was northbound and failed to negotiate a curve.

The vehicle went off the right side of the road, crashed into a bridge guardrail, and tipped on its side.

The MHP says the teen, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was "partially ejected" and died at the scene.

The MHP report says that alcohol and/or drugs may have been factors in the crash, adding that the road was dry at the time.

The name of the teen has not been released by the county coroner at this point.

