The Great Plains Dinosaur Museum Is Rich in History, Hands-On Exploration

Now is the best time to explore the history of Northeastern Montana like never before at the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum in Malta, Montana. From exhibits featuring dinosaur and other prehistoric fossils native to Northeastern Montana to Dino Digs and educational programs, GPDM is rich with culture.

Hours of operation:

Summer Mon-Sat: 10:00am-5:00pm Sun: 12:30pm-5:00pm

September Hours Tues-Sat: 10:00am-5:00pm

October - April: Closed for winter. Open for special events and by appointment only.

Address: 405 North 1st St East Malta, Montana 59538

Phone: (406) 654-5300

