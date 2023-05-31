This airline is weighing passengers before flights

International travelers flying with Air New Zealand are jumping on the scale.

Passengers are being weighed before flights for a survey that is required by New Zealand's Civil Aviation Authority.

"We weigh everything that goes on the aircraft — from the cargo to the meals onboard, to the luggage in the hold," said Air New Zealand load control improvement specialist Alastair James. "For customers, crew and cabin bags, we use average weights, which we get from doing this survey."

The airline says that it weighed domestic travelers for the survey in 2021. However, the airline was unable to weigh international travelers as the country was limiting flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It fully reopened its international borders in July 2022.

For those concerned about privacy, Air New Zealand said they are taking measures to make sure passengers feel comfortable.

"We want to reassure our customers there is no visible display anywhere. No one can see your weight — not even us! It's completely anonymous," James stated.

Air New Zealand will take the weight of passengers traveling from Auckland International Airport through July 2.

Passengers who do not want to provide their weight can opt out. The airline said participation in the survey is completely voluntary.

