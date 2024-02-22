Thousands report national AT&T cellphone outage

Many Americans woke up Thursday without cellphone service as it appears AT&T is undergoing a massive outage.

Thousands of AT&T customers across the country began reporting outages on the website Down Detector before 4 a.m. ET. The outage continued for several hours into the morning. The outage meant that calls were left in SOS mode, which only allows emergency calls.

AT&T has not said what has caused the outage or when service would be restored. Scripps News has left a message with AT&T.

Numerous police departments said callers are struggling to reach 911 services. Departments say that callers should try connecting to Wi-Fi with settings that allow calls in Wi-Fi mode.

Users of several other cellphone services, such as Cricket Wireless, Verizon and T-Mobile, also report sporadic outages on Down Detector. Those outages do not appear to be as widespread as AT&T's outage.

According to 2023 Statista data, AT&T is the nation's largest cellphone provider with 46% share of the industry.

