Thursday Headlines: July 10, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Thursday, July 10, 2025, which also marks July's Full Buck Moon:

Expect slightly cooler yet breezy conditions in SW Montana for Thursday.

Cooler temps settling into SW Montana

TOP HEADLINES:

Bozeman residents debated the Pride flag's display at City Hall amidst new legislation limiting flag displays, leading to a follow-up meeting next week.

Residents near Bozeman have blocked a private road after an influx of drivers seeking shortcuts due to an accident, raising concerns about safety and maintenance.

Nearly 100 years after the catastrophic 1927 flood from the Pattengail Dam failure, residents recall its devastation on Wise River, still impacting the community today.

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting facts about July's Full Buck Moon:

Naming Origin: The Full Buck Moon gets its name from the time of year when male deer, known as bucks, begin to grow their antlers. This growth is typically observed in July. Cultural Significance: Different Native American tribes had various names for this moon, reflecting the seasonal changes. Some tribes referred to it as the "Thunder Moon" because of the frequent thunderstorms during this month. Astrological Events: The Full Buck Moon often occurs near the peak of the summer season in the Northern Hemisphere, providing a bright, beautiful spectacle in the night sky. Moon Phases: The Full Buck Moon is the seventh full moon of the year in the northern hemisphere, following the Full Strawberry Moon in June. Visibility: The full moon appears particularly vibrant and large when it rises just after sunset, creating a stunning visual effect known as the "moon illusion," where the moon looks larger near the horizon. Astronomical Timing: The exact timing of the Full Buck Moon can vary each year, but it typically falls in July, usually around the middle of the month. Impact on Nature: During this time, many animals are more active as summer reaches its peak, making it an ideal time for observation of wildlife, especially as it pertains to the deer population. Waning and Waxing: After the Full Buck Moon, the moon enters its waning phase, gradually transitioning to the last quarter before moving towards the next new moon.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

