Toni Wetmore joined KBZK as a sports reporter in January 2026 after working as a production assistant at ESPN. She earned a bachelor’s degree in sports media from Oklahoma State University in 2024 and earned her master’s degree in sports journalism from Quinnipiac University in 2025.

During her time at Oklahoma State, Toni worked for the athletic department as an in-arena host for baseball and basketball, as well as creating content for in-game video board shows and ESPN+ productions. At Quinnipiac, she worked at the campus station as a sports anchor and women’s basketball beat reporter.

In her free time, when she’s not watching any and all sports, you can find Toni volunteering at the local animal shelter.