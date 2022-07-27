Tourists continue taking in splendor of Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER - Following a tumultuous two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tourists are once again flooding to national parks across the country.

We headed to Glacier National Park to find out how visitors feel about the Crown of the Continent.

The Park continues to be Montana’s gemstone and the perfect place for all kinds of activities.

Ranging from hiking to river rafting, there is certainly no shortage of adventure.

“Probably like a 12 out of 10, this is pretty insane, so yeah it’s pretty fun,” visitor Zach Pelzman. “And the fact that like we just got here today, and we’ve seen like only peaks and mountains.

The Duluth, Minnesota native who’s been road-tripping with his friends had high praise for the park.

"We don’t have any internet, so we’re kinda just following everyone else. So hopefully we find our way out. But so far it’s been kinda crazy, there’s a lot of like cliffs. Like we’ve seen mountains, but this is like crazy.

It’s a perspective that is no doubt shared by many who visit.

“We have all kinds of hiking trails, nothing like here at all. We have like hills, not like mountains...but this is my first time in a National Park and actually hiking in mountains,” Pelzman said.

Pelzman is just one of many who are blown away by the breathtaking views the park has to offer.

“Glacier is beautiful, I love the water, it’s very clear. You can tell it’s like glacier clear water, looks very clean and pure, and very green up here,” tourist Patti Hardle said. “And the mountains are beautiful.”

While there is a surplus of sights to see, Hardle had two big takeaways from her first impression, “just the beauty and make sure you make a reservation.”

With an overflowing amount of beautiful scenery Glacier National Park’s reputation continues to precede itself for all who come to visit.

Vehicle reservations are required for both the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor and the North Fork through Sept. 11.

Vehicle reservations are available in advance online at https://www.recreation.gov/ and are not available for purchase at the park.

Vehicle reservations will be released at 8 a.m. the day before the effective date.