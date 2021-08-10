Watch

Training in Cascade will feature military, Sheriff's deputies, and FBI

Malmstrom and partners train in Cascade
Posted at 8:23 AM, Aug 10, 2021
GREAT FALLS — Malmstrom Air Force Base will co-host and conduct a training exercise and community demonstration in the town of Cascade on Monday, August 9, 2021.

The training will also include the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI. It is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Cascade School.

A news release from Malmstom says that from 9 a.m. until noon there will be military displays open to the public which includes helicopters, a payload transporter van, tactical vehicles, and other equipment.

At 9 a.m. two UH-1N “Huey” helicopters will land on the football field at the school.

The training provides an interagency response template for military, federal, and local authorities responding to a simulated incident.

Representatives from more than a dozen agencies are scheduled to participate.

