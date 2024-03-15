Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are opening a restaurant together

If the Kansas City Chiefs should pull off a threepeat and win another NFL championship next year, fans may have a new place to celebrate. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce have been collaborating with restaurant group Noble 33 to open a steakhouse in downtown Kansas City.

The eatery will be called 1587 Prime, and Noble 33 hopes to open sometime early 2025 at a space inside the Loews Kansas City Hotel in the heart of downtown. By all reports, this isn’t some simple sports bar and grill. The modern steakhouse is being billed as an “upscale dining experience,” so adjust your wardrobe accordingly if you plan to visit. Check out a rendering of the bar area below.

MORE: Patrick Mahomes says he wears the same underwear for every Chiefs game

1587 Prime will reportedly take up two floors and 10,000 square feet of the hotel, with a menu to match the posh surroundings. The press release boasts a “jaw-dropping meat display” and a wine collection that will be “one of the largest in the state.”

Noble 33 founders Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha have told “Good Morning America” that the decor will feature “hyper-subtle nods to Patrick and Travis’ on-field accomplishments,” and there will be multiple private rooms for high-rollers and large bookings. Their restaurant group comes into the partnership with plenty of experience, having opened restaurants in London, New York City, Miami and Las Vegas, just to name a few.

MORE: Aric Jones, Travis Kelce’s best friend, dishes on sports, success and their teen years

Berman and Tanha note that their celebrity backers contributed more than star power. Kelce and Mahomes are apparently fans of other K.C. restaurants, and Noble 33 worked to incorporate their “favorite elements of those experiences.” The name itself is a call out to their Chiefs jerseys: 15 (Mahomes) and 87 (Kelce).

“We’re excited to be a part of this journey with Noble 33 to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience, and what better place to start than our very own, Kansas City?” said Kelce. Sounds like he may have a new place worthy of a date night with his famous sweetheart Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are opening a restaurant together originally appeared on Simplemost.com