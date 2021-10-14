Truly Has 4 New Limited-Edition Hard Seltzer Flavors For The Holidays

If you think of hard seltzer as a summer drink, Truly’s latest seasonal flavors may just change your mind.

The new Truly Holiday Party Pack features four holiday cocktail-inspired flavors: Cran Orange Sparkler, Pomegranate Ginger Fizz, Holiday Sangria Style and Spiked Apple Spice.

The new holiday pack will be available nationwide for a limited time beginning Nov. 1 through the end of the year. Just like the rest of the Truly lineup, each new flavor has 5% alcohol by volume, 100 calories and 1 gram of sugar.

Truly Hard Seltzer

Truly has dozens of other flavors as well if these holiday ones aren’t your thing. You’ll find everything from lemonade to iced tea and even ice pops. If you really love Truly, you may even want to plan a trip to Los Angeles next year, where the brand will be opening its first taproom.

Called Truly LA, the taproom will have new flavors and 12 taps, Truly cocktails, snacks and merchandise. It will also feature live entertainment from musicians and comedians, along with artwork from local artists.

Truly Hard Seltzer

If you’re looking for other seasonal seltzer flavors, Bud Light has a new pack of “Fall Flannel” seltzers that includes Apple Crisp, Pumpkin Spice, Maple Pear and Toasted Marshmallow.

Bud Light also had holiday seltzers last year, including Apple Crisp, Cranberry, Ginger Snap and Peppermint Pattie. While there’s no word yet on if they will return, or if there will be new flavors, you may want to keep your eye out the closer we get to the holiday season.

Bud Light

If you want something stronger than seltzer for the holidays, you may wish to make it yourself. Check out these white Christmas mimosas for breakfast or these sugar cookie martinis.

You can even make some boozy holiday snacks, like these drunken cherries, which you soak in the liquor of your choice, like amaretto or flavored vodka. You then dip the cherries in chocolate and sprinkles.

What is your favorite holiday drink?

