Trump coverage dominates viewer feedback

Scripps News has heard from thousands of viewers since launching a toll-free hotline in the spring.

In the week from Aug. 20 to Aug. 26, many viewers responded to our special news coverage of former President Donald Trump being booked and arrested in Fulton County, Georgia.

The event marked a first in the country — a former president indicted, now for the fourth time, and arrested, accused of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. It’s a major story, and we spent most of the day on the details as they unfolded.

However, many viewers wanted to hear more about the legal troubles of the current president’s son, Hunter Biden.

Glenn from Wisconsin said, "I was wondering why we don’t hear more reports on Hunter Biden and all we hear is reports on Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump."

Mike from Minnesota had a similar take on our coverage.

"Show us something about Joe Biden and the scandals that his son and him are doing. Give the same due diligence about the Bidens," he said.

SEE MORE: Prosecutors seeking new indictment for Hunter Biden

One thing is clear: In a country as politically polarized as ours, it’s more important than ever for us to shoot straight, engage you in our process and stick to the facts.

So, here are the facts: We do continue to report on the legal troubles facing Hunter Biden.

Our political team has filed numerous reports on the special counsel investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

On the face of it, there are some similarities between the two cases. Both men, Donald Trump and Hunter Biden, are the subject of criminal investigations, and both sides allege those investigations are politically motivated, but that’s where the equivalence ends — at least so far.

Trump is facing four indictments, including that 98-page highly detailed indictment in Georgia.

Hunter Biden investigators, including Republicans in Congress, have yet to produce evidence demonstrating President Biden directly profited from his son’s business dealings.

If that evidence does in fact surface, Scripps News will provide all of the relevant content.

Trust and transparency are at the center of what we do at Scripps News and your feedback is an important part of that. Call us anytime at 1-833-4-SCRIPPS to lend your voice to the conversation.