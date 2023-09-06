Trump says he would be willing to testify at trial in his defense

Former President Donald Trump said he would be willing to testify in court in his defense during trial as he faces multiple indictments stemming from his time in office and his business dealings.

In an episode of a conservative radio talk show hosted by Hugh Hewitt, Trump said would "absolutely" take the stand if he has to go to trial.

When asked if he was sure he would take the stand, Trump said, "That I would. That I look forward to."

Tim Parlatore, a former attorney for Trump, told CNN that he doesn't like any of his clients to take the stand in a criminal case.

"It's not something they're required to do," Parlatore said of his clients. He said he hasn't generally had any of his clients take the stand unless they undergo "a very rigorous cross-examination" by their attorney.

As Axios reported, Trump has previously made similar remarks, like during Robert Mueller's 2018 investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

During the show, Trump told Hewitt he didn't have any interest in taking a plea deal, if offered. He said if charges are dropped on the condition that he agrees to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, he would not take that deal either. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges that he faces. The former president is the GOP front-runner in the 2024 race for the White House.

