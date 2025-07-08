Tuesday Headlines: Funding loss, Folk Fest set-up, Motivational Monday

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Tuesday, July 8, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Heat is on for your Tuesday

TOP HEADLINES:

Greater Gallatin United Way CEO Warns of Catastrophic Impact from Funding Loss

Federal funding freezes threaten after-school programs like KidsLink, crucial for working families. Greater Gallatin United Way's CEO discusses funding impacts and solutions.

Tradition in Action: Grandfather-Grandson Duo Helps Build Dance Floor for Folk Festival

Volunteers begin setting up stages for Butte's Folk Festival this weekend

Motivation Monday: A Weekly Opportunity for Bozeman's Downtown Professionals to Connect

In Bozeman, "Motivation Monday" encourages downtown professionals to connect and walk together, fostering community and support among local businesses.

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some historical facts and events that occurred on July 8 throughout history:

1497: John Cabot, an Italian explorer sailing under the English flag, is believed to have landed on the coast of North America, likely in Newfoundland. 1776: The Liberty Bell in Philadelphia was rung to mark the reading of the Declaration of Independence to the citizens of the city. It became a symbol of American independence. 1841: The first assigned U.S. postal routes on railroads were approved by Congress, enhancing communication and trade. 1892: The "Homestead Strike," a significant labor dispute at the Carnegie Steel Company's Homestead Works in Pennsylvania, began. It led to a violent confrontation between strikers and private security agents. 1947: Reports surfaced of a "flying disc" crashing near Roswell, New Mexico, leading to ongoing speculation and conspiracy theories about UFOs. 1978: The first successful test of the Space Shuttle Columbia was conducted, marking a significant milestone in NASA's space exploration efforts. 2003: Former American football player and actor O. J. Simpson was found liable for wrongful death in the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

