Two people killed in vehicle accident in Lake County

ARLEE — Two people were killed in a head-on crash Sunday morning near Arlee in Lake county.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a 23-year-old man from Ronan was driving northbound on U.S. Highway 93 when he crossed into the southbound lanes Sunday just before 5:30 a.m.

The Ronan man's vehicle hit head-on with a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old man from Omak, Washington near mile marker 15 near Arlee.

MHP says both men died at the scene. MHP says both men were wearing their seatbelts and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the cause of the fatal accident.