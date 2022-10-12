Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Tyrel Thomas, Jeffrey Manning the focus of this week's Bobcat Insider

DSC_0068.JPG
TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The Bobcats take the field.
DSC_0068.JPG
Posted at 8:43 AM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 10:43:10-04

BOZEMAN — Montana State senior defensive backs Tyrel Thomas and Jeffrey Manning Jr. are the special guests this week on the Bobcat Insider show.

Thomas and Manning were interviewed for the weekly "Final Drive" segment, which features MSU seniors in their last season with the program. Joining the show as he does every week is second-year Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen, whose team is 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big Sky as it welcomes Idaho State to Bobcat Stadium for a 2 p.m. homecoming kickoff on Saturday.

The Bobcat Insider airs Thursday at 9 p.m. on CW Montana. To find out how to access The CW, click here. The show is also available above, as well as on all the MTN streaming apps at 6:30 and 8:30.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch original reports from MTN News