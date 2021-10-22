UM professor steps down following controversial blog post

MISSOULA — A University of Montana computer science professor who authored a controversial blog stepped down Friday.

UM spokesman Dave Kuntz told MTN News that Rob Smith submitted his resignation following calls from students.

The university launched an investigation earlier this month for what UM President Seth Bodnar called "homophobic and misogynistic views" expressed in Smith’s online blog.

The now-deleted "Upward Thought" blog sparked condemnation from students and faculty. It featured Smith's views on women, Muslims, and the LGBTQ community.

A Montana lawyer who said Smith is his client tweeted a letter from him this morning that states, “it is apparent to me that this [university] investigation is not being handled with the objective due process I was assured it would."

"As I leave behind a record of seven and a half years of service, I'm grateful for colleagues and students who have inspired me and made this time fulfilling, in spite of challenges,” the tweet continued.