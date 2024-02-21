United flight to LA diverted to Chicago due to 'security concern'

A United Airlines flight that was originally heading to Los Angeles had to be diverted to Chicago due to a "potential security concern."

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, flight 1533 departed from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and was on its way to Los Angeles International Airport when it had to be diverted to Chicago on Wednesday morning.

United says the Boeing 787 was carrying 202 passengers and nine crew members and landed safely at Chicago O'Hare International Airport around 7:40 a.m. and met law enforcement quickly upon arrival.

Passengers had to deplane and will board another flight later today.

While Scripps News has not been able to independently confirm what exactly happened, local news network CBS2 says a note that was found in the bathroom stated that the plane would blow up. The network also says a bomb-sniffing K-9 detected a suspicious bag, prompting the deployment of a robot to remove it, and police are interrogating the passenger associated with the checked bag.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

