University of Montana sees increase in spring enrollment

MISSOULA — The University of Montana is reporting an increase in the number of students enrolled for the spring semester.

Numbers released on Thursday by UM show 10,349 students enrolled in classes this spring, a 2.4% increase over the spring 2023 semester.

UM officials report that more students are enrolled for the spring semester than any year since 2019. Additionally, this marks the sixth straight semester of student enrollment growth.

The spring semester growth is mainly attributed to a 3.4% increase in undergraduate student enrollment, according to a news release.

Meanwhile, Missoula College recorded 1,092 early admit and dual enrollment students from primarily Missoula-area high schools.

The number of full-time equivalent students at UM this spring increased by 2.4% — including a 4.6% increase at Missoula College.

UM’s 2024 spring census also shows 6,704 Montana residents enrolled, marking a 3.2% jump when compared to 2023.

The full University of Montana spring 2024 census report can be viewed here.

On Wednesday, Montana State University in Bozeman reported that spring enrollment set a new all-time record, with 16,110 students attending classes.