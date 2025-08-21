1 person in custody following incident on Graham Street in Missoula

UPDATE: 4:19 p.m. - August 21, 2025

We are learning more about an incident that prompted a large law enforcement response on Graham Street in Missoula.

Zach Volheim/MTN News

Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputies, along with fire and EMS, responded to the 4700 Block of Graham Street on Thursday afternoon for a report of suspicious activity.

A male has been taken into custody and the Sheriff's Office says there is no "ongoing threat to the public."

MTN News

An investigation into the incident is continuing, and residents should expect to see a law enforcement presence in the area.

(second report: 4:14 p.m. - August 21, 2025)

Residents are now being let back into the area near the 4700 block of Graham Street.

(first report: 3:19 p.m. - August 21, 2025)

Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputies and other first responders are on the scene of an emerging incident near the 4700 block of Graham Street.

The incident is in the Westview Trailer Park off of North Reserve Street.

People are asked to avoid the area and allow first responders to "assess and implement public safety measures," a social media post states.

Our reporter on the scene says that the bomb squad has arrived at the scene.