UPDATE: Missoula PD on scene with person barricaded in South Hills home

UPDATE: 8:30 a.m. - June 2,2022

MISSOULA - Law enforcement remains on the scene of an incident in Missoula's South Hills.

The Missoula Police Department — including the SWAT team and negotiators — are working an active scene in the 100 block of Black Pine.

Mike Powers/MTN News

MPD spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says the incident which began overnight, now involves a subject who is barricaded inside a home.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

Arnold noted on a social media post that the incident is not a hostage situation and that "the threat is contained within the perimeter."

(first report: 7:08 a.m. - June 2, 2022)

MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department is asking people to avoid a neighborhood in the lower South Hills.

Missoula police spokesperson Lydia Arnold tells MTN News that residents should stay away from the area of the 900 block of Polaris.

MTN News

Arnold would only say there was "an active situation", and the situation has been evolving since last night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.