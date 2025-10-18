10 people hospitalized after balcony collapse near the University of Cincinnati

Ten people were hospitalized, including one person in critical condition, after a balcony collapsed Friday night near the University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati police said.

The Cincinnati Fire Department (CFD) said that an 8-foot by 12-foot porch at an apartment complex on Stetson Street collapsed 20 feet to the ground below due to the weight of too many people.

Of those injured, CFD said one is in critical condition, while the rest have non-life-threatening injuries. Police told us Friday that seven of the victims were taken to UC Medical Center, two people went to Good Samaritan Hospital and one person went to Christ Hospital. CFD said other victims may have self-transported to hospitals.

"It was a very chaotic scene very early on in the incident," said CFD Chief Frank McKinley.

CFD said UC is helping with any displaced students due to the balcony collapse. McKinley also said there is no concern for other units in the apartment complex.

We have reached out to UC for a statement about the balcony collapse.

