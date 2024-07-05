6 injured after carnival ride tips over in Washington

A carnival ride in Oak Harbor, Washington, tipped over on Wednesday, causing six minor injuries, the city said in a press release.

The six injured festival attendees were treated on-site at the Independence Day Street Festival. Officials said on Thursday that all mechanical rides at the carnival would close for the remainder of the holiday weekend.

"Ensuring the safety of our residents and visitors is our top priority," Mayor Ronnie Wright said in a statement. "After careful deliberation and consultation with law enforcement and city officials, it became [clear] that this was the best course of action to protect our community."

Community members told KING-TV there had been concerns over the safety of the festival's Cyclone ride. Several people who were on the ride before Wednesday's incident said the ride was making noises.

"It made this weird noise when we were waiting, and I told my mom, 'Oh, that sounded dangerous,'" Kevin Williams, a child who rode the ride on Tuesday, told KING. "It kind of sounded like it would pop out of place and something bad would happen."

Oak Harbor Police Chief Tony Slowik said the incident is under investigation.