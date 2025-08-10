Aspiring construction workers seek to reshape their lives and communities

In a room buzzing with anticipation, aspiring construction workers gather to learn. Among them are individuals like Craig Jackson, who faced adversity at a young age.

"I fell off into the juvenile system pretty young, around 16," Jackson recalled. "People tell you, ‘If you do this, you’ll never come back from it,’ but I want to prove them wrong.”

Monique Mcguire, who spent time on the East Side of Indianapolis, shares a similar goal. “I want to give back to my community. I love where I live, and I want to help reshape it.”

Both Jackson and Mcguire are committed to transforming their lives and uplifting those around them in Indianapolis. They recognize the significant opportunities available in the construction industry, which remains largely inaccessible to many qualified individuals.

“There are a lot of construction jobs open with no one applying, while many individuals returning to our community are without work,” Tawnya McCrary, deputy director of PACE said.

According to the Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation, the state is expected to see 100,000 construction job openings in the coming years.

That's why PACE and the Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation (ICRF) have joined forces to address the pressing needs of the community.

"We don't want individuals to come back into our community, not find work. Not have access to jobs, not have access to income, because then what happens they recidivate," McCrary said.

Over the coming weeks, the hope is to transform lives through skill-building and opportunities.

“You can always fix your past. You can always come back to a brighter future,” Jackson affirmed.

PACE says the program will end with a Hiring & Resource Fair on Monday, August 25th, from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Southeast Community Services.

This story was originally published by Adam Schumes with the Scripps News Group in Indianapolis.