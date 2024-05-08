Body of last missing worker recovered from Key Bridge collapse

The body of the sixth and final construction worker missing at the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse has been recovered.

Maryland State Police identified the victim as 37-year-old José Mynor López, a Baltimore resident and native of Guatemala. His family members have already been notified, according to officials.

On Tuesday, López's memory was at the forefront at a mural near the site of the bridge collapse. The flag of Guatemala was unfurled, raised high, and drilled to the back of a cross that held his photo.

For roughly the last month, the mural has honored the six bridge collapse victims. Each time a fallen construction worker is found, the flag of their country of origin goes up on their cross.

“With heavy hearts, today marks a significant milestone in our recovery efforts and providing closure to the loved ones of the six workers who lost their lives in this tragic event,” said Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police. “As we mourn with the families, we honor the memory of José Mynor López, Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, Carlos Daniel Hernandez Estrella, and Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez.”

