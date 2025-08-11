Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3 killed after shooting at Texas Target store

The Austin Police Department confirmed three deaths and says a suspect has been detained following the shooting.
At least three people are dead following a shooting outside a Target store in Austin, Texas, on Monday, authorities say.

The Austin Police Department says a suspect has been detained following the shooting, which was reported Monday afternoon at a Target store in north Austin. Police also confirmed the three deaths.

The suspect stole a car and left the scene, then stole a second vehicle after crashing the first. Police apprehended the suspect in south Austin and took them into custody.

The victims were found fatally shot in the parking lot outside the store, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said.

The suspect was characterized as a 32-year-old White male. Police said he had "a mental health history."

Police say the scene is still considered active and have warned bystanders to stay away from the area. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with Scripps News for continued updates.

