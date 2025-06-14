Minnesota lawmaker, husband killed in 'targeted' shooting; another lawmaker, wife wounded

Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed, while State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot in "targeted" incidents early Saturday, prompting Gov. Tim Walz to activate the state's Emergency Operation Center, Walz confirmed.

Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said that the lawmakers were shot by someone impersonating a police officer. He said the suspect had a full police uniform and a vehicle outfitted with lights.

Officials said that police were called to Hoffman's residence at 2 a.m. in response to the first shooting. Drew Evans, superintendent with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said officers then began doing wellness checks on other local officials.

At 3:35 a.m., Brooklyn Park officers encountered the suspect at Hortman's home, who fired several rounds toward them before getting away.

A Brooklyn Park neighborhood is being urged to "shelter in place," as police look for an armed and dangerous suspect.

Bruley said that the suspect got away on foot. Bruley said officers are being instructed to encounter the public in pairs. Members of the public are encouraged to call 911 if they are visited by someone in a police uniform to confirm their identity.

"(He) clearly had been impersonating using the trust of this badge and uniform to manipulate their way into their," Bruley said. "Vehicle looked exactly like an SUV squad car, equipped with lights, wearing vest with Taser and other equipment, badge very similar to mine. If they were in this room, you’d assume they are a police officer."

The two incidents were about 5-6 miles apart, he said.

Both state legislators are members of the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party.

Bruley said the suspect left a manifesto with other lawmakers' names listed. Those lawmakers have been provided with security, he said.

U.S. House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries reacted to the incident.

"The targeted shootings of Minnesota Senator John Hoffman and State Rep. Melissa Hortman are deeply disturbing. Violence is never acceptable. Praying hard for the victims and all who have been affected," he said.

The Trump administration responded to Saturday's shootings.

"I am closely monitoring developments in Minnesota after what appears to be a targeted attack against state lawmakers. The FBI is on the ground investigating this case alongside state and local partners. This horrific violence will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Attorney General Pam Bondi said.