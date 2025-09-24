1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at ICE facility in Dallas

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux confirmed that one person was killed and two people were wounded in a shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Officials claimed that the shooting was politically motivated. Officials said that no officers were wounded, but would not confirm if those who were shot were detainees.

In an interview with ABC News, ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons said that a sniper took an "elevated position" and fired into a secured portion of the ICE facility.

Joe Rothrock, FBI Special Agent in Charge at the Dallas field office, said that rounds found near the suspected shooter "contained messages that were anti-ICE in nature."

"Again, this is just the most recent example of this type of attack," he said.

In a tweet from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, she confirmed that "there were multiple injuries and fatalities."

"The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gunshot wound," she wrote. "While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop. Please pray for the victims and their families."

Lyons said the scene is secure.

"My hearts and prayers are going out to my officers and agents," Lyons said on CNN. "That's my biggest concern. And as well as everyone in that area. But this just shows the violence that's being increased against ICE officers and agents. This is the second time now we've had a shooting at one of our facilities in the Dallas area. And really, it's just a sad time that we have to worry about violence against law enforcement."