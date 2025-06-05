Advocacy for reform grows amid manhunt for father accused of killing 3 daughters

The manhunt continues in Washington state for a father accused of kidnapping and murdering his three young daughters.

Authorities in Chelan County, located in the central part of the state, are asking for the public's help in locating 32-year-old Travis Decker of Wenatchee. It is not known if he is armed, but police said he is considered dangerous.

Decker is wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and kidnapping after his daughters — ages 9, 8, and 5 — were found dead on Monday following a search.

The girls' mother reported them missing Friday night when they were not returned home from a planned visit with Decker, according to the Wenatchee Police Department.

Evangeline Stratton, a family law attorney who has spent decades working with abuse survivors in child custody cases, is now advocating for court reform in Washington. She told Scripps News this case highlights the need for a larger discussion regarding warning signs within families.

"My heart breaks for the mom in this case and her community," Stratton said. "Unfortunately over the last few decades, family courts — and I'm specifically focusing on private custody matters — have taken the approach that shared parenting and a pro-contact culture means best interest of the child. When, in fact, it's not what is in the best interest for children, when there are clear signs of risk or abuse that are present. And we found that family court, it needs a sort of reset so that child safety is the top priority because that is genuinely what is in a child's best interest in cases like this one in Washington where I am, and so many others."

"Also, we haven't yet committed to adopting a systemic view and approach to child safety. So we need to take what have already been identified as risk and protective factors — particularly in abuse cases — and apply strategies from legislation to community-based support that prevent harm to children."

