Blood found on front porch confirmed to be Nancy Guthrie’s as search continues

Days after the mother of “Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing, investigators say there are still no suspects in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said authorities are continuing to investigate the case under the assumption that Nancy Guthrie is still alive.

"We believe Nancy is still out there," he said.

Nanos said DNA testing confirmed that blood found on Nancy Guthrie’s front porch belonged to the 84-year-old. Other DNA evidence collected at the scene, however, did not produce significant investigative leads, he said.

Authorities also outlined a timeline of events leading up to her disappearance:



Saturday, Jan. 31 around 5:30 p.m.: Nancy Guthrie had dinner with family.

Approx. 9:45 p.m.: Nancy returned to her home. Her garage door opened at 9:48 p.m. and closed at 9:50 p.m., according to investigators.

1:47 a.m. the next day: Nancy’s doorbell camera was disconnected.

2:12 a.m.: Software detected a possible person near the home, though no video footage was recorded.

2:28 a.m.: Nancy’s pacemaker application disconnected from her phone.

Sunday around noon: After she failed to show up for church, her family reported her missing.

Savannah Guthrie and her family later released an emotional video statement asking for Nancy Guthrie’s safe return. The family acknowledged reports of ransom notes circulating in the media, including one received by KGUN, the Scripps station in Tucson. It makes a specific demand for several million dollars in Bitcoin by Thursday and threatens to kill her if payment is not received by Monday.

“We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated,” Savannah Guthrie said in the video. “We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it has not authenticated the ransom letter but has not ruled out its authenticity. Authorities also said they arrested an individual who sent a separate ransom note that was later deemed not credible.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie’s recovery or an arrest in connection with her disappearance.