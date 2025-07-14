Coroner identifies shooter in deadly Kentucky church shooting

Officials have identified the man accused of killing two people and injuring multiple others at a church in Lexington, Kentucky over the weekend.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office has confirmed the identity of the shooter as 47-year-old Guy House. He's accused of killing two women — 72-year-old Beverly Gumm and 32-year-old Kristy McCombs — at Richmond Road Baptist Church after he shot and injured a Kentucky State Police trooper at a nearby Airport on Sunday.

The trooper survived and is being treated at a nearby hospital, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement on social media. Two men were also shot at the church and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

"Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence," Beshear wrote. "And let’s give thanks for the swift response by the Lexington Police Department and Kentucky State Police."

After the initial shooting, police said the suspect carjacked a vehicle and fled the scene. No injuries were reported during the carjacking.

With help from the department’s Real-Time Intelligence Center and Air Support Unit, officers were able to track the stolen vehicle to Richmond Road Baptist Church where officers shot and killed the suspect. Authorities said he had a lengthy criminal history.