Driver cited for carpool violations after trying to pass off a mannequin as a passenger

Mannequins do not count as passengers when using the carpool lane on interstates and freeways — even if they are extremely realistic.

The California Highway Patrol’s Santa Fe Springs office posted a photo on social media from a recent traffic stop that shows a mannequin seat buckled into the passenger seat of a vehicle.

The vehicle was pulled over for crossing solid double lines. That’s when the officer noticed the driver’s plastic friend, according to the post.

The driver was issued citations for multiple carpool violations, the state patrol office said.

“We’ve gotta give it to them, the appearance is next level modeling but at the end of the day… plastic is plastic,” stated state patrol.

In California, where some of the worst traffic congestion in the world occurs, an HOV lane violation is a minimum $490 fine and will increase for repeat offenders.