Evidence hearing focuses on whether Luigi Mangione was appropriately read his rights

On Tuesday, a year since Luigi Mangione's arrest, the officer who read him his Miranda warnings at an Altoona McDonald's was on the stand defending his actions surrounding the apprehension.

Officer Steven Fox fielded questions from Mangione's attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo Tuesday afternoon about how quickly he read Mangione his warnings and the search of Mangione's backpack.

On footage of the encounter, Fox was one of the more vocal officers, asking Mangione why he lied about his ID and if he was going to find anything in Mangione's backpack. Fox told Agnifilo he did the search because he was concerned about a bomb in Mangione's bag.

Mangione's attorneys are arguing he was not properly read his Miranda warnings, therefore violating his Fourth Amendment rights, and they say his bag was also searched without a warrant. Whether that search was done lawfully is at the center of these hearings.

The court also learned more about comments Mangione made during and after his arrest. Fox said Mangione was concerned about the 911 caller's name getting out and wanted to make sure it was protected.

As Fox escorted a shackled Mangione to his arraignment, he realized he was walking too fast and apologized. Mangione then said, "It's OK. I'm going to have to get used to it." Fox also said after his arraignment, Mangione said "All of these people are here for a mass murderer. Wild."

On Tuesday, Mangione took copious notes and regularly spoke with his attorneys throughout the hearing.

Court resumes Thursday morning.